Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Antwerp Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-2 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 7-Nicolas Mahut (France) 7-6(2) 7-5 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 7-6(7) 7-6(5) Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-0 Marius Copil (Romania) beat 6-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 4-6 6-3 6-3 Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-3
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)