BUENOS AIRES Feb 25 World number five
David Ferrer overwhelmed local favourite David Nalbandian 6-1
6-4 on Saturday and will meet holder Nicolas Almagro in Sunday's
all-Spanish Buenos Aires Open final.
Number two seed Almagro beat Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4
3-6 7-5 in the first semi-final before top seed Ferrer's
crushing victory, which included a rain delay, in the claycourt
tournament in windy conditions.
Ferrer, runner-up two years ago, was always in control
against former world number three Nalbandian, who was looking to
boost his ranking from his current 85th place in a bid to
qualify for the London Olympic games.
The Spaniard, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament,
won on his third match point after Nalbandian had saved two when
3-5 down in the previous game.
Nalbandian attempted a drop shot which Ferrer just managed
to reach to lift the ball over the Argentine and into the corner
for the victory.
"Everything I did came out perfectly. David (Nalbandian)
maybe didn't have a very good day and I was able to take
advantage of that," Ferrer said in a courtside interview.
On the change in the weather that occurred during the first
set and brought the wind, Ferrer added: "Those are things that
can happen and you have to be able to overcome them."
Almagro, pushed all the way by Wawrinka in a very even duel,
won on his first match point when the Swiss sixth seed's
forehand return found the net.
"We both played at a very high level, it was decided by
small differences," said world number 11 Almagro, who is now one
win from repeating his 2011 back-to-back Brazil Open and Buenos
Aires Open victories.
"I'm happy because last year I achieved something very
important in my career and I knew it would be very difficult (to
repeat it)," said the 26-year-old.
"I've won a match that in the long term, during the year,
will do me a lot of good."
