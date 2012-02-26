BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 World number five David Ferrer claimed his 13th career title with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory over fellow Spaniard and 2011 winner Nicolas Almagro in the Buenos Aires Open final on Sunday.

Ferrer, runner-up to compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2010, recovered from dropping his only set of the tournament to improve his head-to-head record against world number 11 Almagro to 9-0.

"I'm really happy, this was an account I had pending. This title is something very important to me," Ferrer, who had dispatched local favourite David Nalbandian 6-1 6-4 in their semi-final, said in a courtside interview.

Having conceded the opening set of the final between the top two seeds, the 29-year-old Ferrer said his experience had helped him through.

"With Nico they are always very physical matches. With the passing of the years one doesn't have that anxiety of youth," he said after breaking Almagro in the fourth game of the second set and in the third and fifth of the decider. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)