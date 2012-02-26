BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 World number five
David Ferrer claimed his 13th career title with a 4-6 6-3 6-2
victory over fellow Spaniard and 2011 winner Nicolas Almagro in
the Buenos Aires Open final on Sunday.
Ferrer, runner-up to compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2010,
recovered from dropping his only set of the tournament to
improve his head-to-head record against world number 11 Almagro
to 9-0.
"I'm really happy, this was an account I had pending. This
title is something very important to me," Ferrer, who had
dispatched local favourite David Nalbandian 6-1 6-4 in their
semi-final, said in a courtside interview.
Having conceded the opening set of the final between the top
two seeds, the 29-year-old Ferrer said his experience had helped
him through.
"With Nico they are always very physical matches. With the
passing of the years one doesn't have that anxiety of youth," he
said after breaking Almagro in the fourth game of the second set
and in the third and fifth of the decider.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)