Tennis-Miami women's singles round 3 results

March 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-3 6-0 Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) 7-5 7-5 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Patricia Tig (Romania) 6-3 6-0 14-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Peng Shuai (China) 4-6 6-3 7-5 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-4