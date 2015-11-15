LONDON Nov 15 Novak Djokovic handed Kei Nishikori a brutal lesson in hardcourt tennis as the Serb began his bid for a record fourth successive title at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-1 6-1 win on Sunday.

The Serbian world number one was at his unrelenting best as he showed the kind of form that has made him an unbeatable force on indoor hardcourts for more than three years with a 65-minute demolition job.

Djokovic subjected Nishikori to an array of heavy-duty groundstrokes, cruel lobs and flying aces as he chalked up his 38th successive win on an indoor hardcourt dating back to October 2012.

The Serb, who has lost only five times during a stellar season in which he won three out of the four grand slams, still has to play round-robin matches against Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych in the Stan Smith Group before the top two players advance to next weekend's semi-finals.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)