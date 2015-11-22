Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
LONDON Nov 22 Dutch-Romanian duo Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau won the ATP World Tour Finals doubles title with a 6-4 6-3 win over India's Rohan Bopanna and Romania's Florin Mergea in Sunday's final.
The Wimbledon champions underlined their year-end number one ranking with an authoritative display at the O2 Arena.
They are the first doubles team to win the season finale without losing a set since round-robin play began in 1986.
Their victory over American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in Saturday's semi-final had sealed the world number one spot. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.