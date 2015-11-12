Tennis-Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
March 27 World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
LONDON Nov 12 The following are the two groups for the ATP World Tour finals which take place at London's O2 Arena from Nov. 15 to 22.
Stan Smith Group
Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Roger Federer (Switzerland)
Tomas Berdych (Czech Rep)
Kei Nishikori (Japan)
Illie Nastase Group
Andy Murray (Britain)
Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)
Rafael Nadal (Spain)
David Ferrer (Spain)
The tournament is held in a round robin format before the top two players in each group progress to the semi-finals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman)
March 26 Rafa Nadal celebrated his 1,000th tour level match with a come-from-behind victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday.