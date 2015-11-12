LONDON Nov 12 The following are the two groups for the ATP World Tour finals which take place at London's O2 Arena from Nov. 15 to 22.

Stan Smith Group

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Tomas Berdych (Czech Rep)

Kei Nishikori (Japan)

Illie Nastase Group

Andy Murray (Britain)

Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

David Ferrer (Spain)

The tournament is held in a round robin format before the top two players in each group progress to the semi-finals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman)