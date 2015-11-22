LONDON Nov 22 Novak Djokovic ended a magificent season by beating Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 to win the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday.

The Serbian world number one had lost to Federer in the group phase earlier in the week but dominated the final to become the first player in the tournament's 46-year history to win the title four years in a row.

Federer had some early chances but wasted a couple of break points. Djokovic proved more ruthless, breaking in the third and ninth games to take the opening set.

Swiss Federer, bidding for a record-extending seventh title at the year-ender, was staring at the abyss when he trailed 3-4 0-40 in the second set but escaped with five straight points.

Djokovic was unrelenting though and wore the 34-year-old Federer down when the Swiss served to stay in the match at 4-5.

