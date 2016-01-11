Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Auckland Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat 7-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(4) 7-5 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-0 6-4 Matthew Barton (Australia) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 6-3 Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-4 6-1 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Finn Tearney (New Zealand) 6-2 6-3