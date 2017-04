Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Auckland Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 6-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-5 7-6(4) 8-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 3-John Isner (U.S.) 7-5 2-6 6-3 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 4-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 1-6 6-4 6-4