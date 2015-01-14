Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Auckland Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat 2-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-2 3-6 6-1 Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 9-Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-2 6-4 Lucas Pouille (France) beat Michael Venus (New Zealand) 7-5 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 2-6 6-4 6-1 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat 3-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-2 2-1 (Bautista retired) 8-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1 4-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 7-6(6) 6-1 Alejandro Falla (Colombia) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-2 6-4
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad