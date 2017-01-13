UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
* Face Bulgarian Dimitrov for place in final (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Auckland Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 4-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 7-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 8-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-1 7-5
* Face Bulgarian Dimitrov for place in final (Adds details, quotes)
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 9-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 11-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 6-2 6-4