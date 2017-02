Jan 13 Auckland Open men's singles results on Friday.

Semi-final 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Olivier Rochus (Belgium) beat 8-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(4) 6-1 6-4

Quarter-final 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-4 4-6 6-3 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-5 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

