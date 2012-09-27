Tennis-Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
Feb 25 World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Thailand Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 5-7 7-5 6-4 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(3) 6-4 5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 Gael Monfils (France) beat 6-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-5 7-5 8-Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-Gilles Simon (France) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-4 6-4
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(6) 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.