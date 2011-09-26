Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Sept 26 Thailand Open men's singles first round results from Bangkok on Monday (prefix denotes seeding). Danai Udomchoke (Thailand) beat 6-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-4 3-6 6-2 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 5-Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-2 7-5 Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-2 6-3 7-Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Kittipong Wachiramanowong (Thailand) 6-3 7-6(1) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)