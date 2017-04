BARCELONA, April 23 Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Barcelona Open for the ninth time by beating German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-3 on Saturday.

The world number five from Spain next meets defending champion Kei Nishikori after the Japanese ousted Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 6-2.

Nadal will equal former Argentine great Guillermo Vilas' record of 49 claycourt titles if he wins on Sunday.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)