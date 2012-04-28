BARCELONA, April 28 Top seed Rafa Nadal blasted
his way past Fernando Verdasco 6-0 6-4 on Saturday to set up an
all-Spanish final with David Ferrer as he homes in on a seventh
Barcelona Open title.
Third-seed Ferrer reached the final for the fourth time
after surviving two tie breaks to triumph 7-6 7-6 against
big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic earlier in the day.
World number two Nadal made a whirlwind start against
Verdasco, who he had beaten in all 12 previous meetings,
breaking his opponent's serve to love in the first game.
Verdasco rallied briefly when he broke at the start of the
second set but soon after double-faulted on his own serve to
lose the initiative, and Nadal pulled through to his 33rd
straight win at the tournament.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)