BARCELONA, April 28 Top seed Rafa Nadal blasted his way past Fernando Verdasco 6-0 6-4 on Saturday to set up an all-Spanish final with David Ferrer as he homes in on a seventh Barcelona Open title.

Third-seed Ferrer reached the final for the fourth time after surviving two tie breaks to triumph 7-6 7-6 against big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic earlier in the day.

World number two Nadal made a whirlwind start against Verdasco, who he had beaten in all 12 previous meetings, breaking his opponent's serve to love in the first game.

Verdasco rallied briefly when he broke at the start of the second set but soon after double-faulted on his own serve to lose the initiative, and Nadal pulled through to his 33rd straight win at the tournament. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)