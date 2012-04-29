BARCELONA, April 29 Rafa Nadal became the first
player in the open era to win two tournaments seven times when
he fought off tenacious Spanish compatriot David Ferrer 7-6 7-5
to win a thrilling Barcelona Open final on Sunday.
In a repeat of last year's title match and 10 years to the
day since he made his World Tour debut, Nadal came out on top in
a claycourt slugfest between the nation's two best players that
wowed the capacity crowd in the Catalan capital.
The world number two, fresh from clinching a record eighth
straight Monte Carlo Masters crown last week, claimed the giant
Conde de Godo trophy for the seventh time in eight years with
his 34th straight win at the event.
It was the 25-year-old French Open champion's 48th career
title and his 34th triumph on his beloved clay.
Sixth-ranked Ferrer went toe to toe with his Davis Cup team
mate in a closely-fought first set but failed to convert five
set points on his opponent's serve when leading 6-5 and faded
badly to lose the tiebreak 7-1.
Meeting Nadal for a fourth time in the Barcelona final and
chasing an ATP-best fourth title this year, Ferrer looked spent
at that stage but after losing his serve to fall 3-1 behind
managed to conjure the energy to break back.
He then drew on all his famed stamina and tenacity to carve
out a 5-4 lead but again failed to convert and Nadal won the
next three games, sealing victory with a backhand winner before
leaping into the air to celebrate.
