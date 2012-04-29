BARCELONA, April 29 Rafa Nadal became the first player in the open era to win two tournaments seven times when he fought off tenacious Spanish compatriot David Ferrer 7-6 7-5 to win a thrilling Barcelona Open final on Sunday.

In a repeat of last year's title match and 10 years to the day since he made his World Tour debut, Nadal came out on top in a claycourt slugfest between the nation's two best players that wowed the capacity crowd in the Catalan capital.

The world number two, fresh from clinching a record eighth straight Monte Carlo Masters crown last week, claimed the giant Conde de Godo trophy for the seventh time in eight years with his 34th straight win at the event.

It was the 25-year-old French Open champion's 48th career title and his 34th triumph on his beloved clay.

Sixth-ranked Ferrer went toe to toe with his Davis Cup team mate in a closely-fought first set but failed to convert five set points on his opponent's serve when leading 6-5 and faded badly to lose the tiebreak 7-1.

Meeting Nadal for a fourth time in the Barcelona final and chasing an ATP-best fourth title this year, Ferrer looked spent at that stage but after losing his serve to fall 3-1 behind managed to conjure the energy to break back.

He then drew on all his famed stamina and tenacity to carve out a 5-4 lead but again failed to convert and Nadal won the next three games, sealing victory with a backhand winner before leaping into the air to celebrate. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Dave Thompson)