BARCELONA, April 26 Rafa Nadal was less than his
dominant best on the clay at the Barcelona Open on Thursday but
was still good enough to secure a 6-2 6-3 win over Colombian
wildcard Robert Farah and set up a quarter-final clash against
Janko Tipsarevic.
"The truth is that there are few easy matches on the tour,"
world number two Nadal, chasing a seventh Conde de Godo trophy
in eight years, said in an interview with Spanish television.
"Even though at the beginning I pulled away very quickly the
second set was significantly more difficult," added the
25-year-old Mallorca native.
"He serves fast and very well and obviously that makes it
tough but I am in the quarter-finals with positive feelings and
let's see what happens tomorrow, which will be more difficult."
Nadal, fresh from winning a record eighth successive Monte
Carlo Masters crown, was joined in the last eight by second seed
Andy Murray after the Briton thumped Farah's unseeded compatriot
Santiago Giraldo 6-1 6-2.
Murray has a poor record at the event in the Catalan capital
and has failed to get past the second round in his three
previous appearances.
The world number four will play Milos Raonic for a place in
Saturday's semis after the 11th-seeded Canadian beat sixth seed
Nicolas Almagro of Spain 6-3 6-3.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)