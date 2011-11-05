BASEL Nov 5 World number one Novak Djokovic was surprisingly beaten 2-6 7-6 6-0 by unseeded Kei Nishikori of Japan in the semi-finals of the Basel Open on Saturday.

The Serb said he had been troubled by a shoulder injury as he lost for only the fourth time on the ATP circuit this year.

Nishikori, a wildcard entrant romped through the final set as Djokovic, who received treatment on his shoulder between games, lost heart.

"Recovering is what matters now," said Djokovic, who is due to play in Paris next week.

"I don't think in these conditions I will be able to train for the next couple of days."

