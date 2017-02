BASEL, Switzerland Nov 6 Roger Federer won the Swiss Indoors for the fifth time in six years when he demolished unseeded Kei Nishikori in the final on Sunday.

Federer, playing in his 98th ATP singles final, won 6-1 6-3 against the 21-year-old Japanese wild card, who was playing in his third.

"He didn't give me a chance, he was too good for me today," said Nishikori, who beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

It was world number four Federer's first tournament win since Doha in January.

