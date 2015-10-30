BASEL Oct 30 Third seed Rafa Nadal was given a stern test but eventually managed to shake off Marin Cilic 4-6 6-3 6-3 to reach the Swiss Indoors semi-finals on Friday.

The injury-plagued Spaniard has endured a poor season by his standards but wants to end the year with a bang at the World Tour Finals in London next month and his Basel performances are showing his best form is not far away.

He will play number five seed Richard Gasquet in the last four on Saturday after the Frenchman beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 6-4 6-7(2) 7-6(6).

Top seed and Basel resident Roger Federer takes on David Goffin later on Friday knowing his prospective semi-final opponent is Jack Sock after the American overcame compatriot Donald Young 5-7 6-4 6-2. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)