BASEL Oct 31 Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Swiss Indoor tournament when he beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4 7-6(7) on Saturday, a result that was good news for fellow Spaniard David Ferrer.

Gasquet could still have denied Ferrer a place in the ATP World Tour Finals next month, but his defeat means Ferrer, along with Japan's Kei Nishikori, complete the eight-man line-up for the season-ending showpiece.

Nadal will face either top seed and home favourite Roger Federer or American Jack Sock in the final.

Ferrer and Nishikori join three-times defending champion and 2008 winner Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, six-times former winner Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Nadal in London. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)