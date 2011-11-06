(Adds quotes, details)
BASEL, Switzerland, Nov 6 Roger Federer
demolished starstruck Kei Nishikori in the final of his home
town tournament to win the Swiss Indoors title for the fifth
time in six years on Sunday.
Federer, appearing in his 98th ATP final of which he has won
68, triumphed 6-1 6-3 against the 21-year-old Japanese wildcard,
who was playing the record 16-times grand slam champion for the
first time.
Nishikori took only six points off Federer's serve and had
to wait until the last game before managing a break point.
"It was a dream come true. He has always been my idol. It
was a great experience for me. I am looking forward to playing
against him again," Nishikori, who trained with Federer five
years ago, told reporters.
"I was very excited to be playing Roger here in a final and
I started a little bit nervous. I only started to play well in
the final few points.
"I'm disappointed at the way I played today, he was too good
for me and I felt I couldn't do anything against him.
Federer, 30, was playing his first tournament since the U.S.
Open and said he had made the right decision to skip the
tournament in Shanghai even if it meant disappointing his
Chinese fans.
"I'm at a different point in my career to the younger guys,
I have to focus on what's better for my body, my mind, my family
and I think it was the right decision.
"I'm feeling fit and ready for more. I am hungry and fired
up and that is how you want to be at this stage of the season,"
added the world number four, who served five aces and no double
faults," the Swiss world number four added.
"Next season will be packed with the Olympics, there will be
a lot of tennis so I have to be prepared.
Federer, who completed his third match without dropping a
set following wins over Andy Roddick and Stanislas Wawrinka,
clinched his second title of the year and his first since Doha
in January.
Nishikori held serve in the opening game but the dominant
Swiss rattled off the next seven as he totally dominated
proceedings against the world number 32.
Nishikori put up more resistance in the second set, saving
two break points as held serve in the second game to at least
end Federer's run.
However, it was only a matter of time and Federer broke in
the sixth game. Nishikori defiantly saved four break points but
could do nothing about a perfect Federer lob which left him
stranded on the fifth.
The Japanese had his only break point in the ninth game but
Federer saved it and went on to finish off the match with a
forehand smash.
