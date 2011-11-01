Nov 1 Swiss Indoors men's singles first round
results from Basel on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new
result).
* Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 4-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
3-6 6-3 6-2
* Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) beat Michael Llodra (France) 7-5 6-4
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 6-2
4-6 7-5
Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 7-6(4)
6-7(5) 6-2
Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-7(5)
6-4 6-3
Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-4
6-4
Michael Lammer (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4
6-3
James Blake (U.S.) beat 5-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 0-1 (Fish retired)