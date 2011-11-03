Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Nov 3 Swiss Indoors men's singles second round results from Basel on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-3 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-1 6-2 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat James Blake (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-6(4) Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 6-3 6-1 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)