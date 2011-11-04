Tennis-Fed Cup world group quarterfinal Czech Republic v Spain Fixture

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Spain on Saturday Spain lead 1-Czech Republic 1-0 On Saturday Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-0 3-6 6-1