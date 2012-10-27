UPDATE 1-Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles quarterfinal results

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 4-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 7-5 7-5 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 8-Kyle Edmund (Britain) 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(4) Donald Young (U.S.) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) walkover