Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Swedish Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 8-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Andreas Vinciguerra (Sweden) 6-4 7-6(3) Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) beat Antonio Veic (Croatia) 5-7 6-1 6-1 Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-2 6-4 6-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-4 6-2 Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Julian Reister (Germany) 6-3 6-3 Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 6-4 6-1 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Jan Hajek (Czech Republic) 7-6(4) 6-1 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-3 6-3 Filippo Volandri (Italy) beat Juergen Zopp (Estonia) 6-1 6-2
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 6-0 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Lucas Gomez (Mexico) 6-1 6-1
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Renata Zarazua (Mexico) 7-5 6-7(1) 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 6-2 6-1 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Jamie Loeb (U.S.) 2-6 6-1 6-3 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) b