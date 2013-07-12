Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Swedish Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) beat 1-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-5 7-5 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 3-6 6-0 8-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 2-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-4 4-6 7-5 5-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 3-Juan Monaco (Argentina) 6-3 6-2
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5