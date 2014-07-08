Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat 19-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 6-2
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Swedish Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 6-Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-2 6-2
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat 19-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 6-2
March 15 Former American great Chris Evert has no issue with tournaments handing Maria Sharapova wildcard entries as the Russian former world number one makes her way back from a doping ban, she said on Wednesday.
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.