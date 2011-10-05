Oct 5 Results from the China Open m en's s ingles second round in Beijing on Wednesday: Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-0 2-6 6-3 Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-7(5) 6-2 7-5 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 2-6 6-1 6-2

