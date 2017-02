Oct 6 China Open men's singles second round results from Beijing on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 7-6(3) 7-6(4) * Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-3 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Zhang Ze (China) 6-3 6-4 Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-4 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)