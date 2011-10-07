Tennis-Sofia Open men's singles round 1 results
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Alexandar Lazarov (Bulgaria) 7-6(0) 6-2
Oct 7 Results from the China Open men's singles quarter-finals on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding). Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-2 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-1 6-0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Alexandar Lazarov (Bulgaria) 7-6(0) 6-2
Feb 6 Canada's Denis Shapovalov was left mortified after joining tennis's hall of infamy on Sunday, offering an apology and promising that he would learn from his momentary explosion of temper that left a Davis Cup umpire needing a visit to hospital.
Feb 6 Canada's Denis Shapovalov was left mortified after joining tennis's hall of infamy on Sunday, offering an apology and promising that he would learn from his momentary explosion of temper that left a Davis Cup umpire needing a visit to hospital.