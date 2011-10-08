UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fed Cup world group quarterfinal Draw
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal matches on Saturday Quarterfinal Spain lead 1-Czech Republic 1- 0 Belarus are level with 4-Netherlands 1- 1
Oct 8 China Open men's singles semi-final results on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 4-6 6-1 Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 6-4 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal matches on Saturday Quarterfinal Spain lead 1-Czech Republic 1- 0 Belarus are level with 4-Netherlands 1- 1
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Spain on Saturday Spain lead 1-Czech Republic 1-0 On Saturday Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-0 3-6 6-1
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Belarus and Netherlands on Saturday Belarus are level with 4-Netherlands 1-1 On Saturday Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) beat Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-2