Oct 8 China Open men's singles semi-final results on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 4-6 6-1 Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 6-4 6-3