Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the China Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-2 6-2
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.