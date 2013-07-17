Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Colombia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday James Duckworth (Australia) beat 7-Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-3 6-4 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Michal Przysiezny (Poland) 6-3 3-6 6-1 Alejandro Falla (Colombia) beat 8-Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 6-1 3-6 6-1 Emilio Gomez (Ecuador) beat Eduardo Struvay (Colombia) 6-4 6-4 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 7-6(5) 6-4 Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Facundo Argueello (Argentina) 7-5 6-3 Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) beat Nicolas Barrientos (Colombia) 7-5 6-3 Chris Guccione (Australia) beat Evgeny Korolev (Kazakhstan) 6-1 1-0 (Korolev retired)
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2