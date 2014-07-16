July 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Colombia Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday
Round 2
Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat 5-Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-1 7-6(2)
4-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 7-6(2) 6-2
3-Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 7-5 7-5
Round 1
Jimmy Wang (Taiwan) beat Michal Przysiezny (Poland) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3
Peter Polansky (Canada) beat Nicolas Barrientos (Colombia) 3-6 6-4 6-3
8-Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 7-5 6-3
James Ward (Britain) beat 7-Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-4 3-0 (Ebden retired)