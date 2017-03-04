Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
The Uruguayan, who beat Carreno Busta in the final of the claycourt event last year, broke twice in the first five games to seal the first set before toppling his opponent in a second set tiebreak.
He will face another Spaniard, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in Sunday's final.
The second seed survived a match point to record a 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 win over Portuguese fourth seed Joao Sousa.
Sousa held match point while serving at 5-4 in the second set but Ramos-Vinolas swiped that away with a forehand down the line that the Portuguese netted.
Cuevas has won three his four previous meetings with Ramos-Vinolas.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Inspired by watching Rickie Fowler on TV tear up rain-softened Erin Hills in Thursday's morning wave, England's Paul Casey went out and fired an opening round six-under 66 to trail the American by one.
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.