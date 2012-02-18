Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 17 Brazil Open men's singles quarter-final results on Friday (prefix denotes seeding): 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 3-6 6-2 7-5
Filippo Volandri (Italy) beat David Nalbandian (Argentina) 3-6 6-3 7-5 8-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-3 1-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat 5-Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-3 6-2
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.