UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brisbane International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat John Millman (Australia) 4-6 6-4 6-3 James Duckworth (Australia) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 Samuel Groth (Australia) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-4 6-7(2) 7-6(3) 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-4
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts