UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Jan 4 Brisbane International men's singles second round results on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-0 8-Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 6-1 6-2 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 5-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-3 6-4 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Tommy Haas (Germany)- Walkover
3-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Igor Andreev (Russia) 6-7(3) 7-6(9) 6-2 Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Philipp Petzschner (Germany) 6-4 6-4 6-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 7-6(3) 6-2 2-Gilles Simon (France) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 6-3 7-5 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.