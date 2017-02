Jan 7 Brisbane International men's singles semi-final results on Saturday (prefix number is seeding, * is new result) * 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 8-Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-3 6-2 3-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 2-Gilles Simon (France) 6-3 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)