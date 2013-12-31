Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
Dec 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brisbane International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Samuel Groth (Australia) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 7-6(3) 7-6(2) Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 6-3 7-5 Marius Copil (Romania) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 7-6(7) 8-Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 7-6(4) 7-5 6-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-4 Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 3-6 6-4 6-4
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4