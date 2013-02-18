Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 8-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1 6-0 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 6-1 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-4
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
