Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 2-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) beat 5-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 8-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1 6-0 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 6-1 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-4
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5