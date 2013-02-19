Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 5-7 6-2 6-3 Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-4 7-5 Albert Montanes (Spain) beat 7-Pablo Andujar (Spain) 5-7 6-2 6-4 Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-3 Julian Reister (Germany) beat Martin Alund (Argentina) 7-5 6-1 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-3 6-0
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5