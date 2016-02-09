Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Inigo Cervantes (Spain) 6-1 7-5 Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 6-3 6-3 Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 2-6 6-3 6-3 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 7-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 5-7 6-4 6-3
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1