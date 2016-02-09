Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 6-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Facundo Argueello (Argentina) 7-6(7) 6-3 Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(9) 7-5 Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Daniel Munoz (Spain) 4-6 6-4 6-1 8-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-5 6-2 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1