Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Casablanca Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) beat 7-Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 4-1 (Kukushkin retired) Lamine Ouahab (Morocco) beat 1-Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-3 3-Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 7-6(7) 6-3 Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Arthur De Greef (Belgium) 6-2 6-3
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.